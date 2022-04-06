Arlene Ellenore Tvedt, 92
Arlene Ellenore Tvedt, 92, of Williston, ND passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1st, 2022 at the Trinity Nursing Home in Minot, ND.
Arlene's Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 11th, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Dave Maxfield will be officiating. Arlene will be laid to rest with her husband, Harold, at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
Arlene Ellenore Tvedt was born on February 2, 1930 to Erling and Cora (Njos) Johnson in Minot, North Dakota. She and her siblings were raised on the family farm and attended school in Alamo. She married Harold E. Tvedt on June 24, 1948 in Alamo, North Dakota. They stayed on the Tvedt homestead farm until moving to Williston. To this union 6 children were born, Connie, Charlene, Betty Jane and DeLona (4 children under the age of 4) followed by Zoanni and Kory.
Arlene also managed the Sears Catalog Store, Secretary/Agent for various insurance companies in Williston. She then went back to college in Springfield, South Dakota to earn her teaching degree. She started the Banking Program at UND-Williston and her teaching career spanned 35+ years which includes Trinity Christian School and was substitute teacher for many different grades at Williston and surround communities.
Arlene had a Ceramic Shop in the basement of their home until building a new shop in 1972-1973 and taught classes. Several years later they expanded the business and called it Little Norway Gavecenter. Arlene and Harold were members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and were very involved in many church activities. They opened their home to 54 foster children and still hear from some of them to this day.
Arlene had many hobbies including, Ceramics, Porcelain Dolls, selling Artex Paints, Fifth Avenue Jewelry, Home Interiors, decorating their house for Christmas contests and Square Dancing. She loved music and was asked to sing at many events. Starting in the spring and continuing throughout the summer, you would find her working in her yard, which she was very proud of. Their home was on the Annual Garden Tour in July 2018.
Arlene is survived by her children, Connie (Don) Lee, and children, Bryan (Nicole) Lee, Brent (Heidi) Lee and Christine (Chad) Rogers; Betty Jane Tvedt; DeLona (Craig) Broe and children, Dustin (Karla Olson) Bratlien, Courtney (Cory McNeely) Bratlien and Kallie (Landon Irwin) Bratlien; Zoanni (John) Liffrig and children, Terra (Bill Nelsen) Erickson and Tyler (Jacque) Liffrig; son, Kory Tvedt; sons-in-law, Leon (Kris) Nielsen and Larry (Brenda) Grondahl and children, Shaun (Carrie) Nielsen, Jason Nielsen; and 10 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Arlene was the last surviving member of her family. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Harold in 2019; parents, Erling and Cora Johnson; daughter, Char Grondahl; son-in-law, Lenny Bratlien; sister, Phyllis (Duane) Gronfur; brother, Curtis Johnson; sisters-in-law; Nellie (Herman) Sundquist, Hilda (Palmer) Hanson, Ruth (Curtis) Ergeson and Edith (Wallace) Hill and other nieces and nephews.