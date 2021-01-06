Arlene Dorothy Nelson, 80
Arlene Dorothy Nelson, 80, of Fargo, ND formerly of Stanley, ND, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 in Fargo, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Arlene’s Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stanley, ND. Father Jason Signalness will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley.
Visitation will be at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, please follow the link on Arlene’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.