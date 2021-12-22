Arlan V Heuer, 85

Arlan V Heuer age 85, of Noonan, ND passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Noonan with Pastor Janet Gwin officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery south of Noonan. Visitation will be 3:00ph to 7:00 pm at Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby and also one hour before the service at the Church.
Arlan was born on September 22, 1936, to William (Bill) and Emma (Stensrud) Heuer at the Noonan Hospital in Noonan, ND. He was the first of two children.
Arlan grew up south of Noonan and attended rural school. He worked on the family farm and joined the Army in 1955 and was honorably discharged. After returning from the Army, he married Mavis Imsland. To this marriage, they had a son Tim. They lived in Plentywood where he worked as a milk delivery driver.
After they divorced, he moved to Williston for a short time. This is where he met Kathleen (Kathy) Lysaker. They were married in 1969. At this time, they bought the farm they would then live on for the next 50 years. They had two children, Brad and Shonna.
Arlan was very active in the National Farmers Organization (NFO) in the 70s. He attended a demonstration in Washington DC and drove a tractor down Pennsylvania Avenue at the Capital to protest farm prices. He was very proud of this. Also during this that time, a large barn dance was held on the farm to support the NFO. This barn dance is still talked about to this day.
During his time on the farm, he was a very hardworking farmer. He was not one to sit around as he did not procrastinate. He could fix or build anything. He was very proud of his farm and did most updates to the house himself.
In 1993, he won the Divide County Soil Conservation award. There were 11,000 feet of shelterbelt planted around the farm and a drip irritation system was installed for all the trees.
In 1998, Arlan retired. For many years they traveled South through Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. They eventually bought a place in Safford, Arizona and would winter there every year until 2014.
Arlan donated acreage to the city of Noonan so the city could build a shelterbelt on the south side of town. The city named the road next to the shelterbelt - Heuer Parkway.
Arlan and Kathy loved to dance and play cards as many card parties were held on the farm over the years.
Kathy passed away in 2015. Arlan went into basic care at the St. Luke’s Sunrise Care Center in 2017 and as most recently at the Good Samaritan Center in Mohall.
Arlan was active in the Noonan Lions Club and the Noonan American Legion.
Arlan was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathy, brother Bob and multiple aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his children: sons Tim and Brad of Noonan and daughter Shonna (Zach) Schroeder also of Noonan; two grandchildren: Gil (Katie) Schroeder, Crosby and Mitchel (Steph) Schroeder, Becker, MN; 4 grandchildren and one on the way.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of arrangements