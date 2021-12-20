Purchase Access

Arlan V Heuer, 85

Arlan V Heuer age 85, of Noonan, ND passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Trinity Hospital in Minot.

Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of arrangements.

