Ardis Doraine Stevens, 87, of Williston passed away on July 18, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND.
Ardis’s Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Jon Wellumson will officiate and inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Williston, ND.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.