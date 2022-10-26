Ardeth Ann Blair, 75

On October 16, 2022, we said our final goodbyes to our sweet mother, grandmother, and dear friend, Ardeth Ann Blair, 75, of Great Falls.

Born in Plentywood, MT on August 27, 1947, to Donald Paul and Ila Irma (Westphal) Syme, Ardeth attended local schools and graduated from Plentywood High School in 1965. She married Lloyd Busby in 1965, remaining together for 10 years, and being blessed with three children. During this time, she attended business college in Rapid City, SD, graduating in 1966 as a legal secretary. In 1978 she married Wayne Franke and the family moved to Williston, ND. The couple remained together until 1990. She moved to Minot, ND, attending the University of North Dakota, earning an Associates in Science Degree in 1992 then a Bachelor of Science in 1995.

To plant a tree in memory of Ardeth Blair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments