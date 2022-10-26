On October 16, 2022, we said our final goodbyes to our sweet mother, grandmother, and dear friend, Ardeth Ann Blair, 75, of Great Falls.
Born in Plentywood, MT on August 27, 1947, to Donald Paul and Ila Irma (Westphal) Syme, Ardeth attended local schools and graduated from Plentywood High School in 1965. She married Lloyd Busby in 1965, remaining together for 10 years, and being blessed with three children. During this time, she attended business college in Rapid City, SD, graduating in 1966 as a legal secretary. In 1978 she married Wayne Franke and the family moved to Williston, ND. The couple remained together until 1990. She moved to Minot, ND, attending the University of North Dakota, earning an Associates in Science Degree in 1992 then a Bachelor of Science in 1995.
Ardeth moved to Havre, MT in 1996 where she was lucky enough to fall in love one more time when she reunited with Larry Blair. They were married in 1997 and were happily together until his passing in 2010.
Ardeth lived her life by the principle that you attract what you think, so she surrounded herself with positive affirmations and wishes she believed would come true. She met everyone with her famous smile and left them feeling better for having crossed her path. She was truly grateful for every breath and every new day. Even in the face of insurmountable odds she made sure those around her felt needed and appreciated. She lived her life by the principle “Nothing is ever hopeless, you just need to give your attention to trust, love, abundance and peace.” She was one of a kind and will be missed by all her knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son, Jason Franke of Ft. Calhoon, NE and his son, Kaiden Franke; daughter, Paula Franke of Pierceton, IN and her daughter, Tedra Rabbe and her children, Walker Mosher and Easton Rabbe and son, Levi Franke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Busby; sister, Sharon Adams; husband, Larry Blair.
