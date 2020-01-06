Archie Kress, 89
Archie Kress, 89, Minot and formerly of Kenmare and the Williston area died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home following a three year journey with various health issues. His loving family was at his side.
Archie Robert Kress was born on November 19, 1930 on the family farm near Fortuna, ND. He was the youngest of twelve children of George and Maria (McMaster) Kress. He was raised on the family farm and in Ambrose, attended rural schools, graduated from Ambrose High School in 1948 and attended Minot State College.
Archie married Elaine Scarr on September 30, 1950 in Alamo, ND. They made their home in Selz, ND where he was employed as the Great Northern Railroad (GNRR) Depot Agent/Telegrapher. The GNRR transferred him to Wheelock, Epping and Arnegard. He became an agent for the Farmers Insurance Group in 1960 and was later promoted to District Manager of northwest North Dakota and served in that capacity until 1985. During this time the family resided in Williston for two years prior to moving to Minot in 1965. Archie and Elaine purchased the San Way Ve Motel- Kenmare in 1976 and owned and operated the motel until 1990. He retired in 1990. Most recently, he had been residing at Somerset Court for the past 2.5 years.
Archie was a longtime and active member of the Bethany Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council and helped with the Fairstand, Rhubarb Fest and Hostfest Booth. He was a former member of Lutheran Churches in Epping and Arnegard where he served on the church councils, and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church- Williston where he was a Sunday School teacher. He was President and an active member of the Minot Curling Club and a former member of Elks Lodge and Eagles Aerie in Minot. Also, he was proud to have started the annual Goosefest in Kenmare and was elected to the North Dakota Snow Goose Hall of Fame for his efforts. He established the Boy Scout program in Epping and was a Trinity Hospital and Hospice volunteer. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, curling and bowling and was responsible for introducing the Bethany congregation and others to rhubarb chili and pizza, Minnetonka Baked Beans as well as rhubarb flutes.
Archie’s loving family includes his wife of 69 years Elaine; children: Peggy (Rocky) Hager of Marlton NJ, Patty (Robbie) Robertson of Velva, Penny (Bill) Gluck of Cary NC and Perry (Mary) Kress of Bismarck; grandchildren: Joshua (Krystal) Hager, Tiffanee (Tom) McCarney, Rebecca (Elliott) Wiley, Beth (Steve) Denzine, Kate Robertson (Brian Matson),Jessica Gluck, Molly (Bruce) Clark and Logan Kress; great grandchildren: Monica, Soleil, Tenley, Kaylee, Eleanor, Hilton, Carolyn, Stella and Robbie; siblings: Delila Scheff of Billings MT, Leonard (Betty) Kress of Walla Walla WA and Russell (Donna) Kress of Minot and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Lillian Stubbe, Myrtle Eriksmoen, Pearl Lunde and Esther Storhaug and brothers: Harvey, Daniel, James and Royal Kress.
Celebration of the Life of Archie Kress: Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Bethany Lutheran Church — Minot.
Interment: Rosehill Memorial Park — Minot.
Visitation: Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Bethany Lutheran Church with a family service at 5:00 p.m.
Memorials are preferred to the Bethany Foundation, Bethany Ministry of Care or to the donor’s choice.
