Archie Edwin Peterson, 80
Archie Edwin Peterson, a devoted family man, country boy and life-long resident of Crosby, died peacefully at the age of 80 on Monday, June 14th, 2021 at Vibra Hospital of the Central Dakotas, surrounded by his loving family.
A small family funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the chapel at Concordia Lutheran church in Crosby. Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Crosby. Visitation will be from 3:00PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, at Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby.
Born September 24th, 1940, In Ambrose, ND to Archie and May Peterson. He graduated from Crosby High School in 1958. On June 16th, 1963, Archie married the love of his life, Judy Kay Rogers, and together along with their three children, made their home on a farm west of town. He was a family man from the beginning to the end. He dearly loved the farm and ranch lifestyle. More evenings than not, Archie would return home after a full day’s work at his “day” job, have a quick bite to eat with wife and children, and head out to the farm until dark.
During Archie’s career, he worked various jobs including for the City of Crosby and in the oil fields. He was never one to shy away from hard work. In fact, the opposite, Archie would do whatever it took to provide for his family. Up until his retirement, he worked for the Divide County Road Department, initially in the maintenance department and then as Supervisor. Many hours and miles were spent checking roads after inclement weather to ensure roads and bridges were travel worthy and safe for the public. It was during these years that several friendships were formed.
Archie had an unmeasurable love for the land, and it was evident in all that he did. He was a devoted father. He loved his children. Always there to lend a helping hand and when he couldn’t physically be present he never hesitated to give his fatherly advice and support over the phone. Dad’s advice and wisdom will be forever missed. In his final days, Archie made sure he told each one of his children how proud he was of who they had become and what they have accomplished. He enjoyed life and wanted more time with his family, but God knew it was time he was reunited with his loving wife of 38 years, Judy, and called him home.
Archie’s pride and joy was his grandchildren and he was affectionately known to them as “Papa.” He was so proud and looked forward to their visits, beaming with joy and laughter. Cookies were most often involved, and in fact, it was known to be the “trail of cookies” from Brandon and Krystal’s house to his. To know one of his children is to have known Archie. Their dedication to their family and friends, hard work ethic, and kind hearted nature shines in all that they do.
Archie is survived by his children, Tammra Peterson of Williston, Brandon (Krystal) Peterson of Crosby, and Garth (Mandy) Peterson of Williston. Grandchildren Jordyn, Weston, Wyatt, Tanner and Nova. Sister, Eva Marie (Peterson) Anseth of Choteau, MT, and brother-in-law Larry (Marilyn) Rogers of New Town. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Kay Peterson, and parents, Archie and May Peterson.