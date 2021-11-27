Anthony “Tony” Martin Slaamot was born April 5, 1977 in Williston, North Dakota to Martin and Ruth (Kastelle) Slaamot.
He moved to Alexandria, MN after grade school and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1996. Tony continued his education at the Alexandria Technical College earning his degree in carpentry. Following his schooling, Tony worked for a few local companies and then got his contracting license and sub contracted under Northwoods Construction for many years. In 2008 his daughter, Molly Rae, was born.
Tony loved keeping busy and was always on the go whether helping others or working on his jobs. Tony was a very sociable person who loved spending time with friends. He enjoyed playing darts, throwing horseshoes, bowling and playing his Latin music loud enough for everyone to hear. He enjoyed vacationing in warm destinations such as The Dominican Republic, Mexico, Florida and Arizona. Tony was known for telling it as it was, and that’s what so many people loved about him. He also had a great sense of humor (to most) and was always the jokester of the bunch even if he didn’t have a smile on his face.
Tony passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND at the age of 44. He is survived by his daughter: Molly Rae Betterman; his mother: Ruth Slaamot; two sisters: Bonnie (Tom) Fretland and Charlene (John) Williams; his brother Robert (Dawn) Slaamot; 7 nieces and nephews: Tyler and Brianna Fretland, Jenna, Dominic and Braden Williams, Corbin and Callie Slaamot; and many aunts and uncles. Tony is preceded in death by his father: Martin Slaamot; his sister: Michelle Slaamot; and his grandparents: Arnold and Karen Slaamot and Norman and Ettie Kastelle.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
A live stream and recording of the service will be available at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021, on the funeral home website.