Annette “Shirley” Longtin, 86
Annette “Shirley” Longtin (Verville) passed away on Jan. 30, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home’s website, listed below.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Leroy, in the spring.
Shirley was born on Sept. 20, 1934 to Arthur and Anita (Vondal) Verville in Walhalla. She grew up on a farm near Walhalla with her two sisters and two brothers. One of the last things she spoke about was being on the farm in her mother’s garden.
On Oct. 30, 1951 she married Robert “Bob” Longtin in Walhalla. They lived in Leroy and Walhalla before moving to Zahl in 1956 where they resided until Bob’s death in 2002. Shirley moved to Williston prior to moving to Mandan in 2012. In 2014, she became a resident of Edgewood Vista in Mandan where she continued to reside until the time of her death. The family is thankful for the kindness and care given to Shirley in her last years at Edgewood. As a staff member said, mom’s wit and sass will be missed!
She was a long-time member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Grenora and became a member at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston after moving there.
Shirley enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing cards, spending time at the cabin in Van Hook and trips to the casino. Most of all, she enjoyed her time spent with family and friends. Her family loved her baking and cooking. Some family favorites included homemade bread and buns, ‘grandpas’, surprise cupcakes and homemade soup.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Mary), and their children, Courtney (Matt), Denver, Colo., Alexis (Taylor) Longtin, Moorhead, Minn., and Sage Longtin, Valley City; Mary Beth (Bob) Timian, and their children, Mitchell Westin, Bismarck, Amy (Ben) Jesperson and their children Avery and Jace Jesperson, all of Dickinson, Aaron (Kaity) Timian, Juneau, AK; Tom (Cindy) Longtin and their children, Max and Logan Longtin, Minot; Michael (Jane), and their children, Stefanie (Jared) Keidel and their children Kati and Harrison, all of Mandan, Michaela (Brandon) Bergrud, and their children Mason and Madilyn, all of Lincoln, Hallie Longtin, Grand Forks, and Ian Longtin, Fargo. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Fowser, Jordan, Minn.; brother-in-law, Maynard (Kathy) Longtin, Kalispell, Mont.; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob (Feb. 25, 2002); brothers, LaVern and Gerald (Gary) Verville; and sister, Carol Longtin (Nov. 25, 2020).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Grenora, or to a charity of one’s choosing.