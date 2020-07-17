Anna M. Nelson, 96, of Williston, passed away early Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Due to COVID-19, her funeral service will be restricted to family members only and be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, July 20 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday. Please use common sense social distancing and a face covering is preferred.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Anna or leave condolences for his family.