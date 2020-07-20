Anna M. Nelson, 96
Anna M. Nelson, 96, of Williston, passed away early Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Due to COVID-19, her funeral service will be restricted to family members only and be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, July 20 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday. Please use common sense social distancing and a face covering is preferred.
Anna was born on September 12, 1923 to Alfred and Thomine (Svendson) Stangeland. She was the seventh and youngest child of Norwegian immigrants who were homesteading near Williston. She was the only girl of the five that had dark hair and not red and her sisters always teased her saying the gypsies left her on their doorstep. She attended Twin Buttes School until 1931 when her oldest sister Grace took a teaching job and being so young and living in a teacherage their parents sent Anna to be her companion and student. Mom later worked at Montgomery Wards in Williston selling shoes. In 1942 she went out to Oregon and became a nanny for the Simon family, caring for the future Senator Paul Simon. She returned to North Dakota and on March 5, 1944 married Bennie H. Nelson and resided on the Nelson homestead with dad’s parents Berner and Sigrid (Hagen) Nelson farming and raising cattle. They had four children Richard, David, Carol and MaryAnn.
Anna was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and aunt. She was also a great cook and tried to make everyone favorite Norwegian goodies especially at the holidays and we always looked forward to her Angel Food Cake that was made for many birthday celebrations. She cooked breakfast, dinner and supper (lunch was for the morning and afternoon coffee breaks for anyone around the farm). Over the years she brought hundreds of meals out to the fields during harvest.
Bennie passed away on June 24, 1972 and she was left to raise MaryAnn. In 1973 Anna and Mary started their love of traveling adventures to visit Anna’s sisters in New York and Oregon something she continued doing over the years. One of her highlights was a trip to Norway where she connected with cousins with her brother Arnold and his wife. She took many trips with Mary and her family with numerous trips to Disney World. At 80 she was still doing every ride with the grandkids from the teacups to Space Mountain. She was always up for a jaunt out of town. Anna married Selmer T Nelson on November 4, 1978 and he passed away March 23, 1980.
Anna was a past member of Faith Lutheran Church where she was involved in Ladies Aid. She was currently a member of First Lutheran Church. In the past she was involved with Woman of the Moose, Rebekah’s, Sons of Norway and was a Den Mother for Richard and David in Cub Scouts.
She was the best gramma you could ask for. She loved when the grandkids would come for their daily visits and made sure she had a snack for them. She saved every article and sporting event that her grand children and great grandchild was involved in.
Anna is survived by two sons — Richard and David (Jean) Nelson and two daughters Carol (Lyle) White and Mary (Dale) Engelbrecht. Grandchildren Rianna (Adam) Brunelle, Cindy (Mike) Wolery, Eric (Kara) Nelson, Chris (Tami) Nelson, Alissa Thiessen, Jody White, Julie (Tom) Woodward, Nathan White, Jace and Alexa Engelbrecht and Kristi Nelson. Great-Grandchildren AJ and Rylin Brunelle, Emma and Liam Wolery, Addison and Jordan (Katelyn) Nelson, Amanda Nelson, Hailey and Landon Thiessen, Alicia (Cletus) Reed, Janessa and Jayden Woodward and Kasey Nelson. Great- Great Grandchildren Eli Nelson, Mayia Erickson in addition to several very special nieces and nephews.
Anna is preceded in death by her husbands Bennie H Nelson and Selmer T Nelson, grandson Barry Nelson, her parents Alfred and Thomine Stangeland, In laws Berner and Sigrid Nelson and Sisters Grace (Marion) Miller, Astrid (Gosta) Bohman, Inga Gladys Little and Clara (Bob) Rissberger DeCuman; brothers Arnold and Thomas Stangeland. Sister in law Mollie (John) Flath and Brother in law Arnold Nelson and Margo Claycomb.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Olson and the staff of Legacy at Bethel for their wonderful care she received over the past 4 years. She always made sure to tell her caregivers she loved them and I am sure mom is looking down saying ‘I Love You’.
