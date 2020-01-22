Anna “Ann” C. Dobler, 81
Anna “Ann” C. Dobler, 81, of Williston, passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Friends may express condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Cremation will take place. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Home Chapel. Pastor Sheldon Sorenson will officiate.
Friends may call at the Bethel Lutheran Home one hour prior to services on Friday.
Ann was born in Ray, ND on June 22, 1938, the daughter of Charles and Wilma (Kerbaugh) Hamers. She lived in Ray until moving with her family to Tioga as a young girl. She was raised and educated in Tioga and graduated from Tioga High School.
Ann was united in marriage to Leo Dobler in 1956 in Ashley, ND. The couple lived in Tioga, where Ann worked at Anthony’s and for a local dentist. They later moved to Williston in 1980, where Ann worked for Dr. Seeley for many years until her retirement. After Leo’s passing, Ann continued to live in Williston and entered Bethel Lutheran Home in 2019 where she has been a resident since.
Ann loved crocheting, camping at the Missouri River, was an avid reader and especially enjoyed being with her friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Watterud of Carmel, IN, one grandson, Christian Watterud of Michigan, her sister-in-law, Pat Hamers of Williston, Three nephews, Curtis (Ati) Hamers of Williston, Frank Hamers of Colorado, Les (Rhonda) Hamers of Williston, two nieces, Debie (Bob) Grupe of Watertown, SD and Charlene (Jerad) Severson of Dayton, WY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three brothers, Chuck, Lloyd and an infant brother.