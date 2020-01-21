Ann C. Dobler, 81
Ann C. Dobler, 81, of Williston, passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Friends may express condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Cremation will take place. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Home Chapel. Pastor Sheldon Sorenson will officiate.
Friends may call at the Bethel Lutheran Home one hour prior to services on Friday.
