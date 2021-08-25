Angie Jacobson, 56, of Fargo, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Bethany on University.
Angie M. (Hawkins) Jacobson was born on September 20, 1964 in Billings, Montana to Paul and Marilyn (Holm) Hawkins. She and her family relocated many times and Angie graduated from Williston High School while living on a farm in Alamo, ND. After graduation she joined the Navy spending 7 years in different areas of the United States with the final post being at the US Navy Submarine Base in Kings Bay, GA.
On May 4, 1984 Angie was united in marriage to Larry Jacobson in Park River, ND. They later settled in West Fargo where Angie obtained an Associate degree from Moorhead State Technical and Community College for accounting.
Angie enjoyed crocheting and making quilts for births and graduations.
Angie and Larry continued to be blessed with 4 children: Mara Dvorak (Ryan) – Fargo, Amanda Jacobson (Casey) — Fargo, Larry Jacobson Jr (Nicole) – Moorhead & Reuben Jacobson III (Sky) – (Macon, GA), two grandchildren – Ganon Dvorak & Adora Jacobson. Included in her family are her siblings: James Hawkins, Jerome Hawkins, Brady Hawkins, Tammy Knutson (Teliah), Michelle Horab (Jay), Melonie (Jemond) Peterson, Melissa Cayko (Justin), Michelle Hawkins & Elizabeth Hawkins.
She was preceded in death by her father Paul Hawkins, mother Marilyn Holm, brother Jerome Hawkins, and her in-laws, Reuben and Kathy Jacobson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Agape fund at Atonement Lutheran Church.
Visitation: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at West Funeral Home in West Fargo from 5-7 followed by prayer service at 7:00pm.
Funeral: 11:00am, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Fargo with visitation 1 hour before service.
Interment: Fargo National Cemetery, rural Harwood, ND