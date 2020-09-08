Anadin Perez, 32

On Thursday, September 3rd 2020, Anadin Perez, loving husband & father of three children passed away at the age of 32.
Anadin was born in Guatemala to Daniel & Elisa Perez.
He moved to the United States 14 years ago to fulfill the American dream.
He married Maria Cruz in Oregon on November 23, 2011. They have three children ages 8, 5 & 1.
Anadin was a hardworking man that wanted the best for his family. He was a business man in construction in the City of Williston for 5 years. He was the most loving, patient & responsible father & husband. He was always cheerful with a smile on his face even if he was working in -30° weather. His greatest wish was to give his children the life he never had.
He is survived by his parents. Daniel & Elisa; his wife, Maria; his children Liliana, Dylan & Ivan.
His Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Liliana Rodriquez will officiate. Interment will be held in Guatemala. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Anadin’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.