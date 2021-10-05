Amy Bauste, 97, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston at 2:00 PM. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate the Funeral Service.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 6:00PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel, in Williston. There will be a Family Service, open to the public on Thursday at 6:00 PM, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Amy Bernice (Eidsvoog) Bauste, 97 of Williston, North Dakota passed away Thursday morning September 30, 2021 peacefully at her home. Amy Bauste was born April 19, 1924 in Winner Township, Alamo North Dakota to John and Helga (Sorlie) Eidsvoog the fifth child of seven.
She attended elementary school and high school. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethesda Lutheran Church right across from their house. In June 1935 her mother passed away at the age of 38, leaving Amy (age 11) and her siblings to be raised by her father and her oldest sister Ellen. Her father passed away March 1949 when Amy was 24 years old.
She got her teaching certificate and taught at Freeman School for one year. She then followed the footsteps of her sister Ellen and became a nurse. She worked in the maternity ward at Good Samaritan Hospital. She loved taking care of babies
.
Amy was a true Norwegian and she met a Norwegian-Swede and married Wendell Bauste on October 25, 1958. She became a farmer's wife. She was a hard worker. They traveled a lot when there was a break in farming. They retired from farming and moved to Williston in the fall of 1997 and enjoyed city life. Wendell passed away February 11, 2015.
Amy was a social person and decided to move to the Arbor House in August 2015 which became her home until she passed away. While living there, you could find her sitting by the birds singing, whether there was an audience or not. She made up many of her own songs with her niece Heidi and thought that they should go on the road together. She had quite a sense of humor which entertained many. She loved seeing her family whenever Heidi, Jim, Danny and Wendy, Jean and Dave, Dustin and Breann would visit her. She loved living there, where the staff became family to her. We are all going to miss her very much.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Ellen and her husband Ronnie; her brothers: Henning and wife Ruth, Evan and his wife Ruth, Herbert and his wife Kjelfred, Robert and her nephew Johnny.
She is survived by her sister Doris Montgomery, Sister in law Elvira Eidsvoog, local niece Heidi Ryen, nephews Jim Ryen, Ed (Judy) Ryen, Dan (Wendy) Bauste, Jean (Dave) Farver and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family cannot thank the Arbor House caregivers and staff enough for the care and love given to Amy.
