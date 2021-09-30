Amy Bauste, 97 Sep 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amy Bauste, 97, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 30, 2021.Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Amy or leave condolences for her family. To plant a tree in memory of Amy Bauste as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituary Funeral Home Funeral Service Amy Bauste Condolence Friend Memory Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police investigating threat at WHS Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Burgum: Net neutral goal set off $25 billion 'cascade' of interest in North Dakota Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit