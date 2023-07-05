Amelia (Deutsch) Rolf, 73, of Williston, passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home early Tuesday morning, July 4, 2023.

In keeping with Amelia’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Williston with no services being held.

To plant a tree in memory of Amelia Deutsch Rolf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments