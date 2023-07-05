Amelia Rolf, 73 Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amelia (Deutsch) Rolf, 73, of Williston, passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home early Tuesday morning, July 4, 2023.In keeping with Amelia’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Williston with no services being held.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Amelia or leave condolences for her family. To plant a tree in memory of Amelia Deutsch Rolf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Joe Dirt pageant draws crowd Williston PD reminds public of fireworks ordinance Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Williams county issues TCO to Atlas Power Dave 'Pony Grandpa' Berg provides morning of rides for WPR Kids camp Fatal accident near Watford City Amber Alert issued late Wednesday night Crude oil spill north of Ray Williston United Soccer Club has successful weekend at Grand Forks Tournament Amber Alert cancelled after Beatris found safe