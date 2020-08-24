Amanda Rose Petersen Lovelly, 35
Amanda Rose Petersen Lovelly was born on May 26, 1985. She unexpectedly left us on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Not only was she a sister, a daughter, a mother, and an aunt; she was a friend until the very end.
She was preceded in death by uncles, Butch (Lynn) Petersen, and Ronald Petersen; grandparents, Mount Caramel Wood Petersen, Lynn V. Petersen, Arla Faye Eide and Lowell Eide.
She was a mother of five all still with us, a sister to Nicole Petersen, Samantha Gunderson, and Austin Wilkerson, a daughter to Yvonne Benth and Timothy Petersen. She also had stepsisters, Cindy Cohrs, and Dawn DeFeyterGrether (John Grether); step-mom, Diane DeFeyter and step-dad Darell Benth.
She was a vivid bright spirit with a heart of gold; and was a good defender for others when she felt it was right. She absolutely adored her children and they adored her as did the children of others, including her nieces, Rose Laframboise, Josie Laframboise, Mount Faith Petersen and many others. She has touched the hearts of all her friends and family and will be greatly missed for the Lord our God has called her home. Rest high on that mountain, Amanda.
