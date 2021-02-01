Alvin Gerald Hill Jr. (Doobee), 60

Doobee was born on February 18, 1960 to Patricia and Alvin Hill Sr. In Williston, N.D. He died January 31, 2021 in Mesa AZ with his loving sister by his side. He was raised in Ray, N.D. 58849 and Graduated from Ray High School in 1978. He was a member of Rainbow Valley then Ray Lutheran Church.
Doobee went to work for Burlington Northern after graduation and worked for them for 42 years. Retiring March 1, 2020.
Doobee always loved and had a special way with kids. Give him a few minutes with a kid and they would be friends forever. And it didn't matter how old the kids were!
He had a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews. If they were doing something wrong and his sisters were getting after them he would say "leave them alone. At Uncle Doobs they can do what they want."
Doobee's happiest and proudest day was the day his son Bunker Wayne was born. Doob was proud of watching Bunker in his sports in school, confirmation, graduation and everything he accomplished. He also enjoyed camping, pontooning, golfing, spending time the last few years in Arizona. And hanging out with family and friends. He Especially loved time spent camping, golfing and hanging with special friends Charla and Ronald Anderson, Joan and Larry Barstad, and Tami and Reed Kirby who all have become family. He had many friends he loved dearly.
Doobee is survived by his son Bunker, Ray ND Sisters Cindy (Mark) Hauge of Fergus Falls, MN. And Eileen (Tim) Geloff of Bismarck, ND. Nephews Robert Hawks "Buddy Hawks" Matthew Hauge Nieces Becky (Kelly) Mrachek Brandi Herauf Marinda Hauge "Sweet Minna" Great niece and nephew Sophia and Blake Mrachek. Aunt Deloris Grimson of Williston, ND. And many cousins.
He was preceded in death and welcomed to his heavenly home by his mom Pat. The rest of his Aunts and Uncles and a few cousins
There will be a Celebration of Life planned at a future date