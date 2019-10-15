Alvin “Bud” Hill, 88, of Ray, Passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, October 13, 2019 at CHI Saint Alexius Hospital In Williston.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 17 at the Ray Lutheran Church. Rev. Nicole Martin will officiate. Interment in rainbow Valley Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at the Ray Lutheran church on Thursday for the hour preceding the service.
Bud first came to North Dakota in ’31 in the middle of winter without a stitch of clothes on. Born February 25, 1931 to Arthur and Thea (Swenson) Hill. He was born in the same two room house that his 5 brothers and 4 sisters had been born in about 14 miles north of Ray, in New Home Township.
He started school in 1936 in Champion Township for two years, but with the depression people were moving out quickly and because of the lack of kids, schools were closing. He then attended two years of school in New Home Township across from the Rainbow Valley Church. After his mother died he attended 4 years of school in Rainbow Township until the school closed one year later. He then attended 4 years of high school in Ray until it burned down the night before he graduated.
Bud was united in marriage to Patricia (Kellar) Hill on June 9, 1956. Together they attended Rainbow Valley Lutheran Church, which was built on land donated by Bud’s Grandpa, Ole Hill. They had 5 children.
He was a charter member of North Dakota EMT’s and served with Ray Ambulance for over 20 years. Bud also spent many hours flipping lefse for “The Lefse Lady”. He worked many jobs off the farm, but his main occupation was farming, something he still enjoyed doing until months before his death. He hauled anhydrous and swathed hay until he was 88 years old.
Among Bud’s survivors are daughter Barb (Blaine) and son Darryl (Adrene), grandchildren, great grandchildren, and sister, Delores Grimson.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Pat; parents, Arthur and Thea; infant brother and infant sister; brothers, Harley, Kerm, Wally, and Don; sisters, Ruby and Florence.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Bud or Leave condolences for his family.