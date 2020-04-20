Alma Arends, 92
Alma Arends, 92, of Williston, North Dakota, most recently of Billings, Montana, passed away at her home on Monday morning, April 20, 2020.
A private family graveside service is being planned. Please no flowers, Alma’s family prefers that memorials be given to the Sons of Norway or First Lutheran Church.
Alma was born to Edda and Ole J. Bratlien on August 15, 1927. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Williston where she was a lifetime member.
Alma attended Stoney Creek School and was active in 4-H, as a child and spent her summers helping her grandparents on their farm. She graduated from WHS in 1945 and headed off to Trinity Nursing School, graduating in 1948. On September 16, 1950 she married Edwin H. Arends and they lived in Williston their entire lives, raising five children. Alma worked as a RN for over 50 years at Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Hospital until retiring. Nursing was her first love.
Alma was active in the Sons of Norway, First Lutheran Church and the Moose.
In November of 2016 Edwin and Alma moved to Billings, Montana to be close to their daughter, although Williston was always “home”. Edwin passed away in October of 2017. They were married 67 years.
Surviving Alma are her children, Marilyn (Gary) Schmitz, of Minot, Wesley (Susan), Thornton, CO, Sharon
(Bob) Nolte, Billings, MT, Robert (Barbara), Oelwien, IA, and Philip (Vickie) of Springdale, AR. She is also survived by grandchildren, Olivia, Joshua, Jamie, Tonya, Rebecca, Kaycee, Jeremy, Jen, Jason, and Jacob and 11 great-grands.
Alma is pre-deceased by her parents, Edda and Ole Bratlien; husband, Ed; sister, Ellen Hofland; brother, Alvin Bratlien; daughter-in-law, Lorinda Arends; grandson, Jared Arends; great-grandson, Jonathan Arends; niece, Mickie Croffoot, and nephews, Jim Vossler and Brue Bratlien.
