Allen Iverson Jr., 66
Allen Norris Iverson, Jr. also known as “Junior” or “Big Al” was born July 1, 1954 to Allen and Rita (Belgarde) Iverson in Belcourt, ND. He passed away at this home in Williston from natural causes on June 8, 2021. His family moved to Williston, ND, where he attended Williston Public Schools.
He was married to Connie Lynch from 1975 to 1983. They had two children together, Taya in 1972 and Mike in 1976.
Allen worked for various companies, his first was helping tear down the old Lewis and Clark Bridge and helped build the new one in the 1970’s. He went to work in the oilfield from 1972 until 2012, working for Circle T Drilling, Minters Oilfield, Noble Drilling, Kenting Drilling, Caza Drilling, and Ensign Drilling, where he made many life-long friends.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He passed his love and knowledge onto his son. He enjoyed working on cars, which also included entering a derby or two with family and friends. Another favorite past time was playing pool and visiting with friends where there was always a good story to be told.
Allen always had a faithful companion at his side, all of his many labs were loved as part of the family.
He is survived by his daughter, Taya (Travis) Brunelle and their children, Cody Nehring, Colton Nehring, Kelea Brunelle, Kallyn Brunelle and Lacey (Joe) Dlugos, and their son, Grayson Dlugos; son, Mike (Lonnie) Iverson and their daughters, Calley and Rylea; one sister, Leann Iverson; mother-in-law, Dorothy Lynch and numerous nephews and nieces, family and friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; father-in-law, Floyd Lynch and brother-in-law, Ronald Lynch.
A Celebration of Life for Allen will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, June 14, 2021 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, North Dakota. Cremation has taken place.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, you can view Allen's service directly on his obituary page on our website
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.