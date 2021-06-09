Allen Iverson Jr., 66
Allen Iverson Jr., 66, of Williston, ND, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and leave their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation will take place. A celebration of Life for Allen will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, June 14, 2021 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time.