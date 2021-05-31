Allen Ferrell, 74
Our beloved, brilliant Grand Imagineer, Big Al, left us Monday, May 24, 2021 in the early hours between the full moon and sunrise. He was at home, peaceful and comfortable, with family tending to him. There will be no formal service. Details of his celebration of life will be forthcoming. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Allen Ferrell was born June 11, 1946 at the old Mercy Hospital in Williston to Samuel L. and Clara E. (King) Ferrell. He was raised and educated mainly in the Williston area, with a couple of side junkets in Minnesota and New Mexico. Dad Sam made sure Al and his close buddies were well schooled in the hunting and fishing arts. BA graduated from Williston High School in 1964. After graduation, he and four of his buddies all joined the service and went to basic training together. BA went on to Verdun, France where he served with the 97th Engineering Battalion as a driver and personnel clerk. In May of 1966 when DeGaulle told the US to get out of France, Al was transferred to the 32 Engineering Group in England. His job for the time he spent in England was running an NCO Club. He was honorably discharged in June of 1967 and came home with only the clothes on his back, since his luggage had been sent ahead and had gotten lost.
BA worked at Cenex Seed House for a number of years, with some side hustles bartending to make a few extra bucks. During this time he was married to Kathy Thorson, then to Terri Layon. He and Terri had two children. In the later 70s, BA met his future other best friend Karolee ‘Kell’ Belgarde and struck up a friendship. In early 1979, Big Al and his boss from one of his bartending gigs decided to open a bar in Alamo. They bought the old meat locker there, and BA and his brothers set to work remodeling. The Locker Lounge opened that summer and Kell moved up to help later in the fall. They were married on August 3, 1984. On December 31, 1989, they closed down the bar. Al continued his job with Alamo Cenex until he retired. He had gained a profound interest in woodworking during his time in Alamo, and began building. First for his shop, then for the house, then for others. (Please see photos for some examples of his craft.)
Big Al was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Clara; grandmother, Bessie Messler; sister, Carol Binde; brothers, Dean and Donald; sisters-in-law, Patricia Ferrell, Deb Ferrell; mother-in-law, Bernice Shae; best friend, Ken Moody.
He is survived by his wife, Kell; son, Brent (Karen) Ferrell; daughter, Libby Ferrell-McIvor (Shawn Bilquist); granddaughters, Ashley Hood, Kambree McIvor; brothers, David (Jo) Ferrell, Leamon Ferrell; sister-in-law, Gail Ferrell; brother-in-law, Gerald Binde; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, in-laws and outlaws.