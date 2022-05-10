On May 7th, 2022, Allen Allard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Allen’s Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, North Dakota. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 6 p.m. with a Family Service to be held at 6 p.m.
Allen was born July 7th, 1940, to Michael and Agnes Allard in Poplar, MT. They lived in the Sand Hills at Medicine Lake, MT and at the age of 3 they moved to Snowden, Montana where his father got a job on the Great Northern Railroad. Shortly after moving there, while running across the railroad tracks, Allen fell in between the rails and was run over by 13 cars of a Great Northern train and survived without a scratch.
The family moved to Buford, ND where he attended grade school. Allen grew up as a hard-working young man. When he was in the upper grades, he worked for Harold Zimmerman, especially during sheep shearing time where he would catch the sheep for the shearers. During the summers he would spend time with his Grandma Grandbois in Wolf Point, MT. At the age of 13 he drove truck and ran errands for a farmer north of Poplar. He often commented that he got to drive his brand new truck. At the age of 15, Allen went to work at the Davidson Cattle Company where he helped move a large herd of cattle from Williston, across the river, to the reservation. It took them 3 days, they would camp out at different farms. He went to school for 1 year in Williston where he loved the sport of football and was the only freshman starting on the Varsity Team. At the age of 16 he went to work on the Great Northern Railroad where he remained for 39 1/2 years. He first worked for the Maintenance of way, working as the Foreman on many jobs. He was a Machine Operator and Track Inspector and worked his way up to a Roadmaster and retiring as an Official at the age of 55.
While working on the railroad, his love was living the rodeo life riding saddle bronc. Around 1965 he joined his country western band, the Missouri Valley Boys with his brother, Pat. For many years they played all over western North Dakota and eastern Montana until his brother, Pat died tragically in a car accident. After that, Allen had his own band for a few years.
He and his family moved to Epping, ND where he lived for the remainder of his life. Allen married Linda Lind on May 17th 1957. He loved the little ranch they lived on and were blessed with four sons that he was always so proud of. One of the highlights of his life was when 2 of his sons played in the 1977 State Class B Basketball Tourney for the Epping Eagles. Then his oldest son coached and took the Litchville Trojans to State in 1991 and his youngest son played basketball for the Williston Coyotes going to State in 1988 & 1990. Allen and Linda were entertained for years going to many of their son’s and grandchildren’s basketball, softball and baseball tournaments.
Allen loved the PBR and was able to take his sons and their wives to the finals in Las Vegas. He loved to golf with his boys. He was very proud of his heritage as a Native American and was honored as an elder in Trenton during Tisa Days in the Summer of 2021. Allen will be missed by many.
Allen is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, Bob Allard, Ron (Stacey) Allard; daughters-in-law, Deb Allard, Mary Allard; grandchildren, Denver (Benita) Allard, Randi Allard, Trisha Wuori , Dustin Allard, Heather (Eric) Kotaska, Dale (Amanda), Allard, Lindsey (Jon) Sarkilahti, Bobbi (Jantzen) Case, Jordan (Kaylee) Allard , Donald Allard Jr., Teal (Josh) Nelson, Kacee and Kelli Allard; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Larson; brother-in-law, Sonny Swensen; sisters-in-law, Darlene Allard, Dorothy Lynch; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Agnes Allard, sons, Allen Allard, Donald Allard; brothers, Pat (Ann) Allard; Tom (Darlene) Allard; sisters, Joyce (Keith) Larson, Laura (Sonny) Swensen; in laws, Vernon (Joanne) Lind, Mary (Donald) Knutson, Ruby (Glen) Petty, Floyd Lynch; niece, Donna Helde.