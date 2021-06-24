Alicia Guadalupe Garcia, 14 of Stanley, ND passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident in Oklahoma City, OK. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Alicia’s Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stanley, ND; a Vigil Service will follow at 4:00 PM. A luncheon will be held after the service. A Private Funeral Mass will be held. Rev. Jason R. Signalness will officiate.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.