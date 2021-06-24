Alicia Guadalupe Garcia, 14 of Stanley, ND passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident in Oklahoma City, OK. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.

Alicia’s Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stanley, ND; a Vigil Service will follow at 4:00 PM. A luncheon will be held after the service. A Private Funeral Mass will be held. Rev. Jason R. Signalness will officiate.

Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.

To plant a tree in memory of Alicia Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

