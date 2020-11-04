Alice Marie (Hendrickson) Erickson, 87
Alice Marie (Hendrickson) Erickson of Plentywood, MT, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital of natural causes. A memorial service for her family and close friends will be held on Friday, November 6 at 2:30 PM at the Fulkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Plentywood with family friend, Ralph Summers, officiating. Interment will be at the Grenora Cemetery where she will be laid to rest between her husband, Dennis, and son, DuWayne.
A complete obituary can be viewed online at www.fulkersonsplenty wood.com.
