Alice L. (Mathews) Labonite 85 Chandler, AZ formerly of Williston ND passed away to join her eternal family on December 31, 2020.
Alice was born May 19, 1935 in St. Louis, MO to Emory and Thelma Wallace. On May 22, 1954 she married Richard Mathews (divorced) to this marriage they had three children; Debbie (Howard) Yost, Cheryl (George) Kessel and Scott (Sue) Mathews. On July 2, 1993 she married Garland Labonite (deceased). Alice was a wonderful loving mother. She had been blessed with 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who she cherished above all else.
Alice worked her way through life as a cook for numerous places sometimes having as many as three jobs at a time. She was a very hard worker and made numerous friends through her jobs and life. She retired after working many years in the Williston School System. She enjoyed her retirement with visiting friends and playing bingo. After being retired for a few years, she moved to Chandler, AZ. She loved being closer to her daughter and AZ family although missed her ND family, she loved her new community and added more friends to her life.
Alice was loved by so many people and would always have a funny joke or story to tell. She had one friend who said that Alice’s pronunciations were “Alice-isms”, as she was one of a kind.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Thelma (Al) Bullock; brothers, Bill (Betty) Wallace, Don (Joan) Wallace and Robert Wallace; sister, June (Richard) Muskopf and one great-granddaughter, Jada Ramsey.
In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to one of Alice’s favorite charities: Neighbors Who Care in Chandler, AZ please go to www.neighborswhocare.com/donate//.
Due to Covid, A Celebration of Alice’s life will be announced at a later date.