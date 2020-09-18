Alice Kaldahl, 95
Alice Kaldahl, 95 of Tioga, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Alice’s Private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman Parris will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Rest Cemetery in Ray, ND. Visitation open to the public will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and an hour prior to the service at the Church.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Alice’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Alice M. Boline was born to Blanche (Arnold) Boline and Ben P. Boline in Rural Ray, North Dakota on August 22, 1925. She attended grade school at Stewart School and graduated from Ray High School with the class of 1943.
Alice worked at Phil’s Grocery Store in Ray until she got enough money to move to Spokane Washington. After moving, she worked at Baxter General Hospital until it closed and then worked at Northwest Bell Telephone Company in Spokane for a year. She returned to Ray and enrolled in Minot State College. After graduation, she taught in rural schools in Western ND for seven years.
She met and married Glen Kaldahl, on August 12, 1953 in Ray. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Ray School for seven years and later worked at Ray Variety Store for nine years.
Alice was an active member of Ray Lutheran Church and E.L.C.W. She taught Sunday School for many years and helped make quilts for about 30 years for World Relief. She was a member of the Ray Garden Club until it closed. For fifty-five some years, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she held several offices. She was also a member of the Ray Senior Citizens and helped start and was still a member of the Ray Museum.
Alice is survived by her sons, Robert Kaldahl of Williston, ND, Donald (Barb) Kaldahl of Ray, ND; daughter, Marilyn (Norman) Hodnefield of Ray, ND; grandchildren, Heather (Ed) Jones of Indianapolis, IN, Shanon Hodnefield of Williston, ND, Misty (Gary) Donnelly of Ray, Tom (Becky) Hodnefield, of Fargo ND, Kristle (Sam) Sagaser, Jr. of Tioga, ND; ten great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews in Spokane, WA. and a gymnasium full of Ray kids that called her Grandma Alice, too.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; brothers, Harry Boline, Arthur Boline, Vernon Boline; twin sisters, Iva Braaten, Ida Krause and Evelyn Tierney.