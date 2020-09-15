Alice Kaldahl, 95 of Tioga, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Alice’s Private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman Parris will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Rest in Ray, ND. Visitation open to the public will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and an hour prior to the service at the Church.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Alice’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.