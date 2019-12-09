Alice Johnson Ludington, 104
Alice LaVerna Johnson was born on a farm near Cartwright, ND on March 17, 1915 to O’Lena and Ernest Johnson. Alice was the last surviving sibling of O’Lena and Ernest’s children, 5 girls and 2 boys. Alice is survived by a brother, Alan Johnson, of Happy Valley, OR and a sister, Margaret Johnson, of WA, from the marriage of Ernest and Esther Johnson.
When her mother passed away on September 6, 1929, Alice was 14 years old and ready to start high school in Alexander. Instead,
she moved near Minneapolis to live with her oldest sister. She returned home at age 18 to help on the farm. Alice worked for Andy’s Bakery in Williston where she met her future husband, Vergil A. Ludington. They eloped on January 16, 1939; they were blessed with seven children. Vergil and Alice were happily married until his death in 1974.
Alice loved to travel the country seeing her family. Her travels took her to MN, IA, NY, CO, OR, CA and AZ. She was an avid Whist player at home, in Williston, and on her visits to family. The highlight of her travels was a trip to Israel to see the areas that she knew so well from reading the Bible.
In 2004 Alice moved from Williston to her new home in California, where she could be close to family; and she could enjoy a milder climate year around.
Alice is survived by her children: LaVerna Halterman and Vergil C. Ludington (Anita) of El Cajon, CA; Lane Ludington (Jan) of Eugene, OR; Keith Ludington (Vickie) of Yuma, AZ; Loretta Jane Stevens (Harvey) of Brooklyn Park, MN; and Hope Taylor (David) of Westcliffe, CO; 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Vergil A. Ludington; her daughter, Karen DellaPenta (Pat); and her son-in-law, Cecil Halterman.
There was a service for Alice on November 17, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church, El Cajon, CA.
A family reunion is planned in Williston during the summer of 2020 to celebrate Alice’s life.