Alice Emma (Landgren) Kunick, 89

Alice Emma (Landgren) Kunick passed away at her home in Beach, ND, at the age of 89, on December 31, 2022, where she spent her last Christmas with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the First Lutheran Church in Beach with Pastor David Jenkins officiating. Interment will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Sentinel Butte, ND. Silha Funeral Home of Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Alice was born March 25, 1933, to Harry W. and Olga M. (Sunby) Landgren in Jamestown, ND, the oldest of three children, with two younger brothers, Ed and Howard. Alice always said her greatest desire was to be a wife and mother and with their parents being owners/operators of a bakery, she had a big hand in raising her two brothers. In fact, her youngest brother would occasionally tease her by calling her “mom” in public. The Landgren family moved several times before settling in Williston, ND, where Alice graduated from high school in 1951.

