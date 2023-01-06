Alice Emma (Landgren) Kunick, 89

Alice Emma (Landgren) Kunick passed away at her home in Beach, ND, at the age of 89, on December 31, 2022, where she spent her last Christmas with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the First Lutheran Church in Beach with Pastor David Jenkins officiating. Interment will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Sentinel Butte, ND. Silha Funeral Home of Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Alice was born March 25, 1933, to Harry W. and Olga M. (Sunby) Landgren in Jamestown, ND, the oldest of three children, with two younger brothers, Ed and Howard. Alice always said her greatest desire was to be a wife and mother and with their parents being owners/operators of a bakery, she had a big hand in raising her two brothers. In fact, her youngest brother would occasionally tease her by calling her “mom” in public. The Landgren family moved several times before settling in Williston, ND, where Alice graduated from high school in 1951.
In November of 1953, Alice married Ray Vandeberg in Williston and to this union, five wonderful children were born. Sadly, Alice and the children lost Ray to a work-related accident in 1963. In 1968, Alice married Bernard “Bud” Kunick and they then lived on the Kunick Ranch north of Sentinel Butte. Alice and Bud were blessed to add two more wonderful children to complete their family. In 2002, Bud and Alice sold the ranch and moved into Beach where they lived together until Bud’s passing in 2009, after battling kidney cancer for three years.
Alice’s life continued to be filled with her faith, many activities, travels, and personal hobbies. Alice was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and a member of First Lutheran Church in Beach. Her hobbies were vast including crocheting doilies and afghans for her children, shopping, a variety of crafts, and painting. Alice loved taking yearly trips with her girls to places such as Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Mexico. One of her last trips with family was to Black Hills, SD where she spent three days riding on the back of a motorcycle. Alice was worried that she would have to keep an eye on her children during these trips, however, they found themselves having to keep an eye on her.
Alice treasured her yearly reunions with the Sunby Cousins who adopted the name “Auntie Cousins” for their group. Alice also spent many winters in California with her daughter where she was able to enjoy her grandchildren and all of her great-grandchildren as they grew up, calling her Grandma-Great or Gigi. During her time in California, Alice met and shared a special relationship with Tony and Xochitl Ayon; their three sons, Alex, Caden and Lincoln and Xochitl’s mother, Twala Carmona, to which they considered Alice to be their Mom and Gigi. Alice’s years in life were spent with many hobbies, numerous adventures, new experiences and most of all love for everyone she knew.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Olga Landgren; two husbands, Ray Vandeberg and Bernard “Bud” Kunick; son, Steven Kunick; two daughters, Becky Swanson and Janie Kunick; in-laws, Sue Landgren, Al and Sis Rojic and Warren and Darlene Myers.
Alice is survived in death by her daughters, Jackie (Craig) Ross, Maxine Peterson, Debra Hoelscher, Tammy (Russ) Woodland and 7 th adopted daughter, Lori Brown; grandchildren, Ashliegh and Jessica Swanson, Brandon Hoelscher, Julie (Craig) Martin and son, Gavin, Janelle (Mark) Herrera and their children, Rielly, Cain and Alice; the Ayon Family and her puppies, Mindy Jo and Abbie Rae.
Alice’s biggest wish is that her children keep in touch.