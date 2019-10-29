Alice E. Olson, 82, of Watford City, North Dakota, passed away Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at the Sanford Health Hospital in Bismarck.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM (CENTRAL STANDARD TIME) at the First Presbyterian Church (316 4th Avenue NE), Watford City North Dakota. Friends may call one half hour before service time at the Church on Sunday to sign the guest book. Following the service, a luncheon and fellowship will be held at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to one’s favorite charity in Alice’s memory.
Gifts received will be given to local charities and her flowers will be taken over to the local Senior Centers.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Alice or leave condolences for her family. Cremation has taken place. The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.