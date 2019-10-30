Alice E. Olson, 82, of Watford City, North Dakota, passed away Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at the Sanford Health Hospital in Bismarck.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM (CENTRAL STANDARD TIME) at the First Presbyterian Church (316 4th Avenue NE), Watford City North Dakota. Friends may call one half hour before service time at the Church on Sunday to sign the guest book. Following the service, a luncheon and fellowship will be held at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to one’s favorite charity in Alice’s memory. Gifts received will be given to local charities and her flowers will be taken over to the local Senior Centers.
Alice Elnore Jackson was born on the family farm near Sidney, MT on October 9, 1937.
Alice passed in Bismarck, ND on October 26, 2019. She is keeping a light on for us in Heaven.
Her mother, Alice Elnore Anderson (born in Minnesota of Danish parents) and her father, Andrew Jackson (born in Sweden) were married in Sidney, MT on December 7, 1924.
Alice’s first job was blocking sugar beets when she was three years old.
Alice’s first paid job was in food services in the Sidney hospital at thirteen years old. She studied nutrition for special needs and made supper plates for the patients.
She bought a car at thirteen so that her mother or brothers would not have to drive her home after work.
Alice married Kenneth Martin Olson on June 10, 1956. They lived in Sidney apartments for a couple years until the first oil boom brought them to Watford City. Kyle Martin Olson was born on January 12, 1958.
They built her current house, expanding it a couple times with their own hands. Kyle attended K through 12 in Watford City.
Alice apprenticed in a floral shop in Kansas City and opened a shop on Main Street here in Watford City.
She studied several forms of alternative medicine and was a licensed Massage Therapist.
She not only performed services in her home but also taught seminars throughout the USA and Canada.
She bought a small mobile home park and expanded it to three times its size and informally called it the White Buffalo RV Park after an oil bust emptied the park. For forty years she landscaped, maintained, and managed the park single-handedly.
A typical day was massage therapy in the morning, ran the park in the afternoon, and built foundations for grain silos in the evening with her family.
Alice reared several abandon children as her own with no help from their families or any government assistance.
Alice sponsored about ten people to AA and or drug treatment centers, and counseled many in AL-Anon. Alice held bible classes, mainly for children at the mobile home in the RV Park.
Alice bought a home in Texas and was looking forward to becoming a Winter Texan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew and her mother, Alice; her husband, Kenny; her sisters, Annie and Arlie; and all her brothers, Andrew Jr, Alfred, Alec, and Alex.
Alice is survived by her son, Kyle; her sisters Annie, Alma, Alda Mae, and Adaleen; and her betrothed, Tom; and hundreds of people who’s lives were made better by her kindness.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Alice or leave condolences for her family. Cremation has taken place.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.