Alfreda K. Thompson, 69

Alfreda K. Thompson, 69, of Williston, passed away at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot on Saturday morning, January 21, 2023.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Keven Beard will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.

