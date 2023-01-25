Alfreda K. Thompson, 69, of Williston, passed away at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot on Saturday morning, January 21, 2023.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Keven Beard will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, January 29, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
Alfreda was born December 5, 1953, in Crosby, North Dakota, to Martin and Thelma (Robbins) Thompson. She was raised and went to school in the Alamo and Williston areas. Alfreda worked at the Snyder Movie Theater and served long time as a caregiver for the Opportunity Foundation. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and Daughters of Norway. Alfreda enjoyed doing latch hooking crafts, puzzles, and enjoyed reading many books.
Alfreda will be deeply missed by her children; sons, Chad and Dale Trowbridge; daughter, Edith Emly and her husband, Alvin; brothers, Steve and Lyle Thompson; sisters, Melinda Anderson and Natalie Thompson; grandchildren, Kylee Joan Schneider, Tiffany Rose Trowbridge, Samantha Jean Trowbridge, Bridgette Ema Novak, Paige Isabelle Novak; great-grandchildren, Khaleesi Ann Maxinecully.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Thelma Thompson; brother, Russell Thompson; son-in-law, Johnny Quitt.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Alfreda or leave condolences for her family.
To plant a tree in memory of Alfreda Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.