Alfred “Bud” Royer, 85
Alfred "Bud" Royer, 85, of Tioga, ND, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home in Tioga, ND.
A Private Family and Friends Funeral Service for Bud will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Father Corey Nelson will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND and one hour prior to services on Saturday.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.