Aleda Carter, known more than affectionately as “Polly”. passed away peacefully at about 3 PM Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Anne’s Hospital, Burien, Washington.
Polly was born August 22, 1918 in Williston, North Dakota to John Hanson and Anna Skogen. She worked on the family farm with her parents, brothers and sisters. After high school she left Williston for Seattle to live with friends and work at Boeing for the WWII war effort. Later, while working as a telephone operator, she met her husband, Gerry Carter. Moving to Hawaii because Gerry was in the Navy, Polly was widowed after 7 months of marriage when Gerry was killed in an air accident. Moving back to Seattle and making it her permanent home, she worked in Dr. Lewis’ and Dr. Kemp’s orthodontist office for the next 35 years until her retirement.
Polly led a very active life, bowling, cross country skiing, teaching English as a second language, playing Scrabble and acting as a second mother to all her nieces and nephews. Gatherings at her condo near Westwood Village were a staple of her extended family’s life. Due to her loving, positive, and generous personality, Polly was constantly spending time with friends, neighbors, and family. We all considered ourselves more than fortunate to have her in our lives.
Polly is survived by many loving family members and friends: Sister, June Belonis.....Nephews and Nieces, Arlis(Marty)Haug, Sonny(Pat)Hanson, Marty(Wanda)Hanson, Victor(Carlene)Belonis, Miguel(Lucy Brady)Belonis, John(Judy)Belonis, Christine Brunner, and Alan Hanson.....Good Friends, Jeanine and Greg Lingle, Joanne Jordan, Penny Thompson, David Turner, Geralyn Topalanchik, and many other great nephews, great nieces, and beloved friends too numerous to mention.
Polly will be cremated and her remains returned to Williston. A memorial service, to be determined, will be held in Seattle, Washington this summer.