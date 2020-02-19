Alease Breen, 78, of Williston, passed away at her home in Williston, early Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, under the care of Hospice.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Captain John Woodard will officiate and interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Alease or leave condolences for her family.