Alda Colleen LaCrosse, 91
Alda Colleen LaCrosse, 91, Mohall, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at a Mohall nursing home.
She was born March 8, 1929, on the family farm near Sherwood, to John and Constance (Holter) Peterson. She graduated from Sherwood High School in 1947.
Alda married Donald E. “Swede” LaCrosse on April 5, 1948, at First Lutheran Church, Minot. In addition to raising their nine children, Alda worked in the laundry and housekeeping departments at the RBM Hospital in Mohall. Donald died Jan. 28, 1995. Alda resided at the Good Samaritan Society, Mohall, for several years. The family is grateful to them for her care.
Alda was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Mohall. Alda made the best buns and caramel rolls that you wish you could taste again one more time. The days she baked, dad and his co-workers would stop in for fresh buns! People would say her house was always so clean you could eat off the floors at any time.
For a treat she would make doughgots from the bread dough. She also helped neighbor ladies by fixing their hair and giving them perms. It was often heard that people always enjoyed watching mom and dad dance, as they always covered the dance floor.
For many years, Alda spent nights visiting her mother and residents at the nursing home. She attended her kids sporting events and concerts. “I Love you” was not always spoken but was expressed through taking care of her nine children by making sure they were always clean, had clean clothes and making the best meals she could. Before leaving the nursing home we always told her, “I love you,” and she would say, “Love you, too!”
Family: daughters, Vickie (Gene) Epling, Swanville, Minn., Barbara (Jerry) Schlosser, Bismarck, Beth (Brian) Rodacker, West Fargo, Susan (Jack) Gates, Mohall, Holly (Jim) Nelson, Towner; sons, Gary (Kay) LaCrosse, Johnstown, Colo., Bill (Tammy) LaCrosse, Williston, Jack (Charlotte) LaCrosse, Fargo, Jerry LaCrosse, Tacoma, Wash.; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alda was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; sister, Iva McLain; and brothers, Alfred, Emil, Dale, Ward, Leland and Roy.
Funeral: A private family funeral will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Mohall. A video of the funeral will be posted to her online obituary.
Burial: Mohall Community Cemetery, Mohall.
Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, at the church. Friends may also sign the online guestbook at brosefuneralhome.com.
Memorials: Memorials preferred to the Good Samaritan Society, Zion Lutheran Church, or the Mohall Ambulance Service, all of Mohall.
Brose Funeral Home, Mohall