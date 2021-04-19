Albert E. Brigham, 81
Albert E. Brigham, 81, of Wtilliston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Albert’s Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. There will be a luncheon following after the burial at the Hospitality Room in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.
The Celebration Of Life Service will be broadcast, you can view Albert’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.