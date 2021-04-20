Albert E. Brigham, 81, died April 17, 2021, while in hospice care at the CHI Medical Center. After his youngest granddaughter, Shay, spent the night with him, he later passed with his daughter, son, and eldest granddaughter, Nicole, by his side.
Albert was born November 11, 1939, one of ten children to Robert and Blanche (Bartram) Brigham of Alexander, ND. He graduated from Alexander High School then moved to Wyoming where he began working in the oil industry. While in Casper, Albert said he met “the prettiest girl I ever saw”. After a short courtship, he married Patricia Hickey in December, 1958. Not only did Albert fall in love with Patricia, he quickly became a father to Tammy who was just an infant.
The young couple then relocated to Gillette, where two additional children joined the family, sons Brandon and Jeff. They moved to Williston, ND, in 1962, where Albert has remained since. He was employed by National Tank, then worked for MonDak Tank (Don Cote), starting in 1976. Albert and Patricia started their own roustabout company in 1981, known as “Al's Oilfield Service”. He contracted for Amerada Hess for many years, branching out with other companies as the business grew and more crews were hired on. He became well known for his expertise as well as his work ethic. To Albert, everything had to be perfect and he was often described as a “fussy bugger”. Many of his former employees still talk about how much they learned from Albert which reflects on his knowledge, determination, and dedication to the field. Their son, Jeff, eventually took over the business, and renamed it “Brigham Construction”.
Despite a busy professional life, Albert and Patricia loved to camp at Four Bears Casino for the summer months. Eventually Tammy and her husband joined them as well and the four of them had many enjoyable weekends together sharing laughter and fishing poles. Albert looked forward to annual fishing events with his brother-in-law, Gary Hickey – when these two were together, they truly depicted “The Grumpy Old Men”. Throughout his life, Albert enjoyed the outdoors and was often on hunting and fishing trips with his son Jeff. On several occasions, Albert would also share his love for the outdoors with his longtime friend, Rod Johansen. Albert and his wife enjoyed traveling and spent a winter in Arizona and New Mexico at one point. They traveled to see family and friends throughout Texas or Washington State. They always took their beloved pets, Benji and Toto, whom they both adored. Albert and Patricia were avid gardeners and took pride in their yard and home, a tradition Albert continued following his wife's death in 2008. Albert collected hobby tractors and a prized classic 1957 Chevy, as a celebration of the year he graduated high school. The last few years of his life have been filled with Roy Rogers shows and rodeos on TV, while throwing out bacon flavored Begging Strips to his two puppies, Opie and Scooter.
Albert and Patricia were blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also going to become a great-great grandfather in the fall. Albert was known for being ornery and having a unique sense of humor – he often was the last one laughing at his own jokes.
Albert is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Kelly) Booke; son, Jeff Brigham (Kathy); grandchildren, Jeremy Johansen; Nicole Bryant (Michael Brown); Shay Hilton (Dustin Andrews); Brandon Brigham Jr; LeToya Brigham; Cody; Bronson; Michael; Spencer and Brad. His great-grandchildren are Naryan and Joshua Johansen; Jaidyn Johansen (Tyler Odegaard); Kadence and Travion Bryant; Ayden, Isaac, Ian, Ivery, Alan, and Aaron Andrews; Keith, MacKenzie, Jesse, Kip, Vivienne; Azzari; and Willow. He is also survived by his brother, James Brigham of Washington State and special friends, Gordon and Janice Masters.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; his son, Brandon; his son-in-law Robert Hilton; his brothers, Robert Jr (Bob), Leslie, George, John, Harold; and his sisters, Claire, Mabel, and Dorothy.
During the hours leading up to his death, Albert was in and out of consciousness. While in his hospital bed, he would voice and gesture events from his life. He worried about oilfield pipes and appeared to be reaching out to tighten the bolts. He also physically appeared to reel in a fish and tip his hand towards his mouth as if having a cold beer, and yelled at Gary in his grumpy fashion.
