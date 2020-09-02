Alan Lawrence, 63
Alan Lawrence, 63, of Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at his home in Trenton.
His funeral will be celebrated Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate and interment will follow the service in Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston.
Alan Leroy Lawrence was born December 17th, 1956 to Frank and Alva (Hystad) Lawrence in Williston, ND. Alan Graduated from Williston High School in 1975. Alan was united in marriage to Cecelia “Jane” Renville at St. John’s Catholic Church in Trenton, ND on July 2nd 1977. To this union Three children were born: Joshua (1975), Ashley (1977), and Londyn (1994) the “accidental blessing”.
Alan worked most his life in the oil field, working over 20 years at SpecTech. Alan was also an avid Vikings and Braves fan. Alan made many lifelong friendships and he never met a stranger.
Alan was the definition of the genuine, the meaning of a provider, and the definition of patience. He was kind, funny, generous, wise, caring, fair, and true. He was the most loved man, dad, husband, grandpa, friend, brother, uncle, cousin. He was all of these things to so many people, but most importantly he was loved. He was the hardest working man his family ever knew, and he did it all for his family. In retirement he kept in touch with old friends. He was always the first one to “loan” money, knowing he was not going to be paid back. He helped his children more than anyone could have asked for. We can’t imagine a world without him. The love shared with his wife was beyond this universe. In the 47 years they were together, they were one. Jane has been with him by his side, his best friend, his other half, his greatest fan. He was never supposed to leave her in this world. He was a perfect, loving, supportive, nurturing, funny, protective, selfless father.
Alan is survived by his wife Jane of 43 years; Children: Joshua (Austin and Kaiden), Ashley (Brooklyn and Addison), Londyn (Jake Spore) (Owen and Emmett); Siblings: Myrna Slaamot of Bonner’s Ferry, Gary of Bonner’s Ferry, David (Mary) of Watford City, Susan Withey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alan is preceded in death by Novelle “Velvet” Rockney, Frank Lawrence, Ruth Renville, Kim Lawrence, Ryan Potter, Wayne Lawrence, Alva Lawrence, and Vic Renville.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Alan or leave condolences for his family.
