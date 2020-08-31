Alan Lawrence, 63
Alan Lawrence, 63, of Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at his home in Trenton.
His funeral will be celebrated Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church in Williston. Rev. Ron Erickson will officiate and interment will follow service in Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and at the church on Friday for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.