Alan Holm, 66

Alan Holm, 66, of Williston, ND, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

Alan Oliver Holm was born in Fargo, ND on February 21, 1956 and was adopted by Selma and Oliver Holm shortly after birth.

