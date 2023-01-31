Alan Holm, 66, of Williston, ND, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Alan Oliver Holm was born in Fargo, ND on February 21, 1956 and was adopted by Selma and Oliver Holm shortly after birth.
Alan was raised on a Cattle and Grain Farm north of Appam, ND. He attended grade school and high school in Alamo, ND. He was baptized in the Appam Church and confirmed in Calvary Lutheran Church in Alamo.
After graduating high school, he went to the University of North Dakota Williston College and North Dakota State College of Science College in Wahpeton, ND for course work in Auto Mechanic.
Alan’s work took him to many places. He worked in the Lumber Mill in Missoula, MT, Off Road Tire Repair in Mt Saint Helens in WA, Chrome Shop in Love Land, CO, Industrial Painter in Provo, UT, John Deer Ag Air Manufacturing Painter in Valley City, ND, Sabin Metal West Fork Lift and Kiln Operator in Williston, ND.
In 1985, Alan married Carrie Lynn Jones in Las Vegas, NV. The marriage was later dissolved in 1987.
Alan enjoyed sports, motorcycle riding, traveling and going uptown and having good visits with his friends.
He was a member of the Williston Moose Lodge 239.
Alan is survived by his nephews, Bob Holm, Jeramy Holm, Andy Holm, Corey Holm; niece, Crystal Holm.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Selema Holm and Oliver Holm Jr.; adopted brother, Daniel E. Holm; aunts and uncles.
There will be a Family and Friends Gathering, open to the public on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 5:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. In keeping with Alan’s request, cremation has taken place.
The Gathering Service will be livestreamed, you can view Alan's service directly on his obituary page on our website
