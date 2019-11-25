Alan “Al” Harold Groethe, 69
Alan “Al” Harold Groethe, age 69, went to heaven on November 22, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
His Memorial Service will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the West Prairie Lutheran Church, Rural Williston. Rev. Nicole Martin will officiate and interment will follow in the Little Russian Churchyard Cemetery North West of Williston.
Al was born November 21, 1950 in Williston to Harold and Beatrice (Williams) Groethe along with his twin sister Diane. Al was born 20 minutes behind his twin. He said he was being a gentleman by letting her go first. He spent grade school, high school, and two years of college in Williston and 1-1/2 years at NDSU in Fargo. After college he lived with his sister and husband Monte and niece Staci in Minneapolis for a short time before moving back to Williston in 1972.
On February 14th, 1973 he went on a blind date with Sharon. She convinced him to propose four years later and was married to his soulmate Sharon Lynn Horab on August 6th, 1977 at Epping Springbrook Bible Camp. They were happily married for 42 years.
Al worked as the assistant surveyor for Williams County Highway Department, and with the City of Williston Engineering Department for a period. After 45 years at the county, he retired October 31st, 2013. Sharon was one of his assistants during the summer. They made a great team throughout the years. Sharon retired along with Al.
Al played guitar and drums in several bands throughout the years. Some of those bands were Leathercup, 11th Hour, Inside Edge, Flying Zucchini Brothers, the Allen Harris Show, Fast Bucks, Quick Cash, and Crossroads.
Al served as a junior assistant, scout master for Boy Scout Troop #368 receiving many badges including Eagle Scout. He played in the Drum and Bugle Corp and participated in a five-mile parade in Regina the day before his wedding. Al was an avid reader interested in history, World War II, the Civil War, and the Old West. He enjoyed building model railroads, especially HO and N scale.
He has left behind his loving wife Sharon; twin sister Diane of Mandan, ND; brothers DW of Bainville, MT, and Kevin of Williston; many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, an uncle, and brothers and sister-in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother Beatrice, father Harold, grandparents Olaf and Hanna Groethe, Gertrude and Frank Williams, and Edgar Sharer, and nephew Michael Paul Horab.
Al will be forever missed by his wife, Sharon, and all his family and friends.
“Happy trails to you, Al.”
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Al or leave condolences for his family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26th from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and at the church on Wednesday, November 27th for the hour preceding the funeral service.
