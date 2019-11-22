Alan “Al” Groethe, 69
Alan “Al” Groethe, 69, of Williston, North Dakota passed away Friday morning, November 22, 2019 at his home in Williston.
His Memorial Service will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the West Prairie Lutheran Church, Rural Williston. Rev. Nicole Martin will officiate and interment will follow in the Little Russian Churchyard Cemetery North West of Williston.
His Memorial Service will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the West Prairie Lutheran Church, Rural Williston. Rev. Nicole Martin will officiate and interment will follow in the Little Russian Churchyard Cemetery North West of Williston.
