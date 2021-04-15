Agnes Viola Highland, 95, November 2, 1925 - March 22, 2021.
Agnes passed away at her residence with her loving family present. Agnes was born in Williston, North Dakota to Thelmer and Kathryn Iverson.
She was raised on the family farm near Buford. She moved to Seattle in 1951 and married Warren E. Highland. Her work career included waitress, retail, phone operator and her favorite, Applied Physics Lab at the University of Washington. She and Warren enjoyed square dancing, camping club, road trips and crafts.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Carolyn), and Scott. Agnes had four grandchildren: Angela, Shawn, Lacey and Loree plus four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband and daughter Linda.
Graveside services are still being determined.