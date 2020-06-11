Agnes Stewart, 94, of Zahl, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at the Trinity Nursing Home in Minot, North Dakota.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday June 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Grenora, ND. Father Joseph Evinger will officiate, and interment will follow in the Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Cemetery, Hanks, ND. We encourage common sense social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Sunday, June 14, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
A rosary service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday evening, June 14, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Agnes R. Stewart was born, October 21, 1925, in Hanks, ND to Francis and Cornelia (Bruning) Murphy.
Agnes attended school in Hanks, graduating in 1944. While in high school she played basketball for the Hanks Scorios and with her teammates participated in the ND High School State Basketball Tournament. After graduation she moved to CA where she worked at North American Aircraft. She returned to Hanks in the fall of 1945. In 1948 she moved to Fort Wayne, IN returning to Hanks in 1949.
She met George Stewart at a local dance hall in Zahl. Agnes and George were married on October 28, 1950 at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Hanks, ND. Throughout the years dancing continued to be a favorite past time for George and Agnes. They also enjoyed attending fiddlers’ jamborees. They moved to the Sigurd Lunde farm where they began farming and then bought several years later. There they raised their six children. Agnes remained on the family farm after George’s death until moving to Minot in the fall of 2019.
Agnes was an active member of St. Boniface Alter Society and Homemakers’ Club. She also enjoyed ceramics at the neighbor’s. After raising most of her children she enjoyed bowling in Grenora. In 1989 she again showed her athletic talent along with her teammates by winning the Championship at the Women’s International Bowling tournament. She always made her family a priority growing a large garden and canning to feed her growing children. She attended their many school and sporting events. She enjoyed cooking and baking many treats. She always made sure to have her grandchildren’s favorite baked goods waiting for them when they visited. Agnes always made sure the men working the farm were well fed. She served many meals in the field, especially during harvest. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends.
Agnes is survived by her son and 5 daughters; Frances Grindeland and her husband Rich of Plentywood, MT and their daughter Jodi (Sean) Passler; Geraldine Stewart of Minot, ND; Michael Stewart and his wife Ardis of rural Zahl, her daughter Whitney (Mike) Montonye; Kathleen Sivertson and Doug Dahlien of Minot, ND and her daughters Kristy (Josh) Gessner and McKenzie Sivertson; Lauretta Anderson and her husband Jeff of Northfield, MN and their children Kirsten and Aaron; Peggy Stauffer and her husband Ken of Williston and Zahl and their children Cody, Danielle and Jordan, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.
Agnes was the last surviving member of the Murphy clan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Patrick, Francis, Bernard, Raymond and John, her sisters Bernice Hollarn and Margaret Sollom, and grandchildren Amber Grindeland and infant Kelly Sivertson.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Agnes or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.